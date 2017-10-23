LDWF stocks Burbank Park Lake with 800 lbs. of adult catfish

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has stocked the Burbank Park Lake with 800 pounds of adult-sized channel catfish. Burbank Park Lake is a four-acre lake that is located at BREC’s Burbank Soccer Complex.

The move at select ponds across the state is part of the Get Out and Fish! community fishing program to encourage residents of all ages to fish. The Get Out and Fish! program seeks to increase the number of people with access to quality fishing, to recruit new anglers to the sport of fishing and to promote outdoor activities for future generations.

LDWF has also stocked ponds at Girard Park in Lafayette, Zemurry Park in Hammond, Kiroli Park in West Monroe, Turner’s Pond in Minden, William T. Polk Park in Vidalia. LWDF has also added two new community fishing sites, Purple Heart Memorial Park in Ragley and Grambling City Park in Grambling, to the program.

BREC’s Burbank Soccer Complex is located at 12400 Burbank Drive Baton Rouge, LA 70810. Residents 16 and older who want to fish at Burbank Park Lake, must have a valid Louisiana fishing license. For information about getting a fishing license online visit https://www.la.wildlifelicense.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.