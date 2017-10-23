Former sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to multiple child pornography charges

A former deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty Monday to numerous child pornography charges.

On Monday, October 23, Todd Tripp, 29, of Gonzales, pleaded guilty to ten counts of attempted possession of child pornography and indecent behavior of a juvenile. His will be sentenced at a later date.

Tripp was first arrested in 2013 on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and possession of child pornography. He was accused of sending inappropriate text messages and pictures to a 15-year-old boy.

Then, Tripp was arrested for more than 300 counts of possession of child pornography. Detectives found evidence on laptops, cell phones, and other items taken during a search of his house.

Tripp was then later arrested for pornography involving a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. He had reportedly been in contact with a 13-year-old boy and was sending comments to him of a sexual nature. During a search of his home, a nude photo of a 13-year-old boy from Tennessee was also found.

