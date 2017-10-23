Prairieville man sentenced to life in prison without parole for 2014 murder

A Prairieville man convicted of a 2014 murder was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday.

Kevin Sheppard, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder by an Ascension Parish jury on April 12, 2017, for the December 24, 2014, shooting death of Ray Sanchez, 22, of Prairieville. The jury deliberated for two hours before finding Sanchez guilty, according to 23rd Judicial District Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier.

Sheppard was found guilty of killing Sanchez and wounding another man during a car ride near to the Bishop Woods area outside of Gonzales. Investigators say two individuals began arguing over a debt during the car ride. Sheppard, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, turned and shot the two victims who were sitting in the back of the SUV. Sheppard then forced the driver to drive the vehicle to Sorrento. Authorities say Sheppard then burned the SUV along the banks of the Mississippi River.

Three passengers who were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting identified Sheppard as the shooter. An arrest warrant was issued for Sheppard and on the same morning. He later turned himself into the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Although the firearm used in this matter was never recovered, scientific evidence proved that Sanchez was shot with a .38 caliber revolver, according to the District Attorney’s office.

“Sheppard, who testified during the trial, admitted to lying to investigators during their investigation in hopes of being eliminated from the investigation. Sheppard testified that he was in the vehicle prior to the murder and after the murder, but was not in the vehicle at the time the shots were fired. Sheppard also testified that he did, in fact, burn the suburban along the banks of the Mississippi River, but maintained his innocence as it pertains to the shooting,” Cavalier said in a statement.

Judge Thomas Kliebert sentenced Sheppard on October 23 and ordered he be committed to the Louisiana Department of Corrections for life to be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.