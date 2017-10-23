Christmas Cookie ice cream now available in stores

Blue Bell announced Monday, October 23 the release of a new holiday-themed flavor: Christmas Cookies!

With Christmas just about a month and a half away, Christmas Cookies ice cream is now available in stores. The flavor features chocolate chips, Snickerdoodle, and sugar, combined in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and green icing swirl throughout.

It's sure to be a very merry flavor!

