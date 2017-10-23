Christmas Cookie ice cream now available in stores - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Blue Bell announced Monday, October 23 the release of a new holiday-themed flavor: Christmas Cookies!

With Christmas just about a month and a half away, Christmas Cookies ice cream is now available in stores. The flavor features chocolate chips, Snickerdoodle, and sugar, combined in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and green icing swirl throughout. 

It's sure to be a very merry flavor!

