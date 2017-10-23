2 dead, including suspect in hostage situation

Two people are dead, including the suspect, after a hostage situation in Spring Bayou Road area of Marksville, according to KALB.

Marksville Police responded to the scene around 7:30 Monday morning where they learned that Kalvien Lyons, 27, was holding two adults and two children hostage. Multiple witnesses said one of the children was his daughter, but authorities did not confirm the possible relation, KALB reports.

Police were able to get one of the hostages to safety. Lyons then started leading the other three hostages to Anthony Grundy Road, when he shot the adult male, Ryan Mayes, 27. Mayes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lyons brought the other two hostages to a home on Bordelon Street, where he later shot himself.

Lyons was transported to a hospital where he later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The other two hostages were checked by paramedics and were reportedly in good condition.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.