Man sentenced to life in jail after brutal 2015 murder of his wife

A Geismar man has been sentenced to life in prison after the brutal murder of his wife back in August of 2015.

The 23rd Judicial District reports that on July 10, David Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty to second degree murder just one day before the jury selection for his trial after brutally murdering his 45-year-old wife, Monica Johnson.

Back on August 9, 2015, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a disturbance at a home on Canterbury Park Drive in Geismar. When deputies arrived, they found Monica dead in the yard behind the home. She had suffered severe head and facial trauma.

During the investigation, it was found that Johnson strangled and beat his estranged wife with a baseball bat. The bat was found in a ditch near the home. Johnson was found several hours later by law enforcement at a convenience store in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Officials say during their interview with Johnson, he reportedly admitted to strangling and beating Monica with a baseball bat in the backyard of her home. Johnson reportedly told detectives he knew there was a party at her house that afternoon and watched from a short distance away. After watching the home for about two hours, Johnson reportedly entered the backyard, where he attacked Monica. Her two young children were there during the attack. One child was reportedly struck by Johnson while attempting to help his mother.

After fleeing the home, Johnson made several calls to family members and coworkers, telling them what he'd done. These conversations were recorded through an app on Johnson's phone. Other conversations between Johnson and Monica were also recorded prior to her murder.

Prior to this murder, Johnson had physically assaulted Monica on more than one occasion. He had been served with a restraining order just months before the murder after he attempted to strangle during an argument about a cell phone.

Johnson was sentenced on October 23 to life in prison. This sentence is to be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

