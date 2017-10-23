Walker PD seeks identities of 2 persons of interest in stolen credit card case

Police in Walker are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who are wanted for questioning in connection with a stolen credit card.

Authorities said a credit card was stolen from a Walker resident.

Anyone who can identify the people in the picture is asked to call the Walker Police Department at 225-664-3125 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Anyone with a tip can also send a private message to the police department’s Facebook page or send an anonymous by texting TIPWALKERPD to 888777.

