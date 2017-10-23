LSU, 'Bama set for primetime kickoff on WAFB

LSU and Alabama will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Tuscaloosa and if you can't make it there, you can watch the game on WAFB.

CBS analyst Gary Danielson accidentally let the news slip in the 4th quarter of Saturday's game between Tennessee and Alabama.

Both the Tigers and Tide will enjoy a bye this weekend.

No. 23 LSU (6-2, 3-1) is on a three-game winning streak after losing to Mississippi State and Troy earlier this season.

No. 1 Alabama (8-0, 5-0) will roll into Bryant–Denny Stadium undefeated and untested.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.