LSU, 'Bama set for primetime kickoff on WAFB

LSU and Alabama will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Tuscaloosa and if you can't make it there, you can watch the game on WAFB.
It's official - #LSU at Alabama on @WAFB at 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/Yl3JVui5AA— Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) October 23, 2017
CBS analyst Gary Danielson accidentally let the news slip in the 4th quarter of Saturday's game between Tennessee and Alabama.
Both the Tigers and Tide will enjoy a bye this weekend.
No. 23 LSU (6-2, 3-1) is on a three-game winning streak after losing to Mississippi State and Troy earlier this season.
No. 1 Alabama (8-0, 5-0) will roll into Bryant–Denny Stadium undefeated and untested.
