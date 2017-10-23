LSU 'Geaux Streauxs' billboards in Houston honor former Tigers Will Harris and Alex Bregman

LSU has sponsored some “Geaux Streauxs” themed billboards in Houston to honor two former Tigers now playing for the Astros in the World Series, officials reported.

The billboards feature Will Harris and Alex Bregman, who hope to lead Houston to a title against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The first pitch for Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled to be thrown at 7 p.m. in Dodger Stadium.

