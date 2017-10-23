Connor Culp named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

LSU kicker Connor Culp has been named this week's SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

A perfect 4-for-4 on FGs; tying the 2nd-most in a game in LSU history.@LSUfootball's @culpyy18 is the #SECFB Special Teams POTW. pic.twitter.com/wkhQY2eN2P — SEC (@SEC) October 23, 2017

The freshman from Phoenix, AZ, made all four of his field goal attempts in LSU's 40-24 win against Ole Miss.

Culp hit from 35, 38, 32, and 47 yards.

He has made 8-of-9 field goal attempts this season and is 13 for 13 on point after touchdowns.

RELATED STORY: LSU's Guice earns SEC honors after record breaking performance

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.