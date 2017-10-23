Connor Culp named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Connor Culp named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) -

LSU kicker Connor Culp has been named this week's SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The freshman from Phoenix, AZ, made all four of his field goal attempts in LSU's 40-24 win against Ole Miss.

Culp hit from 35, 38, 32, and 47 yards.

He has made 8-of-9 field goal attempts this season and is 13 for 13 on point after touchdowns.

