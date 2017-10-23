Tigers ranked No. 23 in latest football polls - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Tigers ranked No. 23 in latest football polls

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
After an impressive 40-24 win over Ole Miss, LSU is ranked No. 23 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Top 25 Poll. 

The Tigers moved up one spot in the AP Poll and two spots in the Coaches Poll.

SEC Ranked Teams AP Coaches
Alabama 1 1
Georgia 3 3
Auburn 19 19
LSU 23 23
Texas A&M NR 24

LSU (6-2. 3-1) will enjoy a week off before traveling to Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Nov. 4, to face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0, 5-0).

