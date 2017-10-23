Tigers ranked No. 23 in latest football polls

After an impressive 40-24 win over Ole Miss, LSU is ranked No. 23 in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers moved up one spot in the AP Poll and two spots in the Coaches Poll.

SEC Ranked Teams AP Coaches Alabama 1 1 Georgia 3 3 Auburn 19 19 LSU 23 23 Texas A&M NR 24

LSU (6-2. 3-1) will enjoy a week off before traveling to Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Nov. 4, to face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0, 5-0).

