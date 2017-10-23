Court closes for the day after water leak shuts down A/C, elevat - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Court closes for the day after water leak shuts down A/C, elevators

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge announced it is closed Monday.

Officials said the air conditioning and elevators are out at the courthouse due to a water leak that happened over the weekend.

They added the building is closed for the rest of the day, but is scheduled to be open on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly