LSU's Guice earns SEC honors after record breaking performance

LSU running back Derrius Guice has been named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 276 yards against Ole Miss.

The only player in SEC history with three 250-yard rushing games in a career.@LSUfootball's @DhaSickest is the #SECFB Offensive POTW. pic.twitter.com/HrksnSCO3R — SEC (@SEC) October 23, 2017

The former Catholic High star ran for 126 yards in the first half, 150 in the second half and averaged a whopping 12.5 yards per carry.

Guice became the first player in SEC history to rush for 250 or more yards in three games, surpassing Herschel Walker (Georgia), Bo Jackson (Auburn) and Moe Williams (Kentucky).

Guice also had one reception for nine yards and at one point in the game had the same yardage as the entire Ole Miss offense.

The Tigers beat the Rebels 40-24 in Oxford Saturday night, earning their third straight victory heading into a bye week.

A trip to Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 4, to face the No. 1 Crimson Tide is next up for LSU.

