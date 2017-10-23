Long drives with strong run game and stingy defense propel Southern to 35-17 win over Jackson State

Lightning delayed kickoff for Southern vs. Jackson State on Saturday, but once the game did finally start, the Jaguars dominated most of it in a 35-17 win.

Kickoff was originally scheduled for 6 p.m., but multiple weather delays pushed it back to 7:30 p.m.

Southern (4-3, 2-1 SWAC) was down 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, but then scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and never looked back.

SU quarterback Austin Howard was 15-of-26 for 176 yards and two touchdowns - one throwing and one on an 11-yard run. He also had one interception. His touchdown pass went to wide receiver Jamar Washington from five yards out.

Running back Herbert Edwards led the ground attack with 163 yards on 26 carries. He had one touchdown.

Danny Johnson and wide receiver Kendall Catalon also had rushing touchdowns.

Jag defensive backs Montavius Gaines and Demerio Houston each had an interception in the game.

The defense held the Tigers to just 1-of-10 on third down.

Jackson State remained winless on the season (0-7, 0-4 SWAC).

