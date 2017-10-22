Louisiana has one of the nation's highest divorce rates

Virginia is for lovers and Louisiana is, apparently, for divorcees.

The nation’s hub for everything Jazz has the country’s fourth highest divorce rate, according to new data.

In Louisiana, 20.8 per 1,000 married people called it quits in 2016, according to census data compiled by the blog 24/7 Wall Street.

Arkansas (23.4), Idaho (21.9), and Nevada (21.3) were the only three states worse than the Pelican state for marriage.

In contrast, married folks in Massachusetts had the lowest divorce rate at 12.3 per 1,000 people followed by Hawaii, where 12.6 per 1,000 couples divorced.

The report notes financial stress as a factor in the deterioration of a marriage, and Louisiana has both a low median household income and a high unemployment rate compared with national figures.

The divorce rate data was taken from Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, according to 24/7 Wall Street.

