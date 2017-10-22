Boil water advisory lifted for Wilson, remains in place for Clinton

Boil advisories were issued for two communities in East Feliciana Parish after heavy flooding.

The advisory in Wilson has been lifted. According to officials, a water leak was found Sunday, which prompted the boil water advisory until the leak could be repaired.

Reports indicate a line may have burst, resulting in a boil water advisory being issued for Lower C C Road in the Clinton area. The boil order will remain in place until further notice.

