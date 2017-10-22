Boil water advisory issued for village of Wilson - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Boil water advisory issued for village of Wilson

LIVINGSTON, LA (WAFB) -

A boil advisory was issued for the village of Wilson in East Feliciana Parish Sunday morning.

According to officials, a water leak was found and a boil advisory was put in place until the leak is repaired. They are asking people to boil their water as a precautionary measure.

Service will be restored once the repairs are done.

We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

