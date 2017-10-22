Boil water advisories issued for Clinton, Wilson

Boil advisories have been issued for two communities in East Feliciana Parish.

Reports indicate a line may have burst, resulting in a boil water advisory being issued for Lower C C Road in the Clinton area. The boil order will remain in place until further notice.

According to officials, a water leak was found Sunday in Wilson and a boil advisory was put in place until the leak is repaired. They are asking people to boil their water as a precautionary measure. Service will be restored once the repairs are done.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.