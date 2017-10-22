Boil water advisories issued for Clinton, Wilson

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, October 23.More >>
Police in Walker are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who are wanted for questioning in connection with a stolen credit card.More >>
The 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge announced it is closed Monday. Officials said the air conditioning and elevators are out at the courthouse due to a water leak that happened over the weekend.More >>
Boil advisories have been issued for two communities in East Feliciana Parish. The advisories are for Clinton and Wilson.More >>
A young girl died as a result of injuries she suffered after being backed over by a vehicle Saturday. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported Barry Laphand, 39, is facing a charge of vehicular homicide in the 1-year-old's death.More >>
Mann Packing issued a voluntary recall of vegetable products sold across the U.S. and Canada at outlets including Walmart, Target, Aldi and H-E-B.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
Here's what's coming and going from the online streaming service in November.More >>
Two young girls were killed in a crash in front of their home on Friday.More >>
The girls were riding with their aunt when the crash happened.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before the judge deciding his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.More >>
An 86-year-old man is in the hospital after being tased by a police officer.More >>
The new father’s girlfriend and her mother say they didn’t know he had heroin in the room.More >>
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.More >>
