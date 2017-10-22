RAW INTERVIEW: Clinton mayor assists with flood rescues

At least seventeen people were rescued early Sunday morning in the town of Clinton after high water started pushing into homes.

Mayor Lori Bell was part of the rescue crew. They used a dump truck to go to the low lying area to rescue people.

A shelter is open at 11305 Jackson Street (Clinton maintenance department). It will remain open through the evening.

