WATCH LIVE: Overnight rain causes flooding, power outages as more rain heading our way

Heavy rain has caused flooding in several locations within the WAFB viewing area.

A shelter has been opened in Pointe Coupee Parish at the Scott Civic Center. This is for flooding that is happening in the Pleasant View subdivision in New Roads.

The town of Clinton also has a shelter open at 11305 Jackson Street (Clinton maintenance department).

At the parish line between East and West Feliciana Parish, Thompson Creek Watershed overtopped. It forced the closure of Hwy. 61 and water rescues were also conducted for those who live in the area.

More rain is expected for the area throughout the day and into the night. The WAFB First Alert Weather Team will continue to provide updates online and on our broadcast.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING is currently in effect for the following parishes:

East Feliciana

West Feliciana

St. Martin

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is currently in effect for the following parishes:

Amite, MS

East Feliciana

Iberville

Pointe Coupee

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

Wilkinson, MS

There have been a number of reported power outages throughout the WAFB viewing area for Entergy and DEMCO customers.

According to Entergy's outage map, over 30,000 customers are without power including over 16,000 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Entergy's initial estimated restoration time is Mon., Oct 23, at 8 a.m., according to the company's outage map. The estimated time of restoration can possible change, the company says.

Entergy says:

Due to the thunderstorms along with the high winds that have and continue to move through the area we are experiencing numerous outages. Entergy personnel are working to restore service as quickly as safely possible. At this time, we estimate that all service will be restored by 8 a.m. on 1023. The estimated time of restoration could change as all damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional outages.

According to DEMCO's outage map, over 3,700 customers are without power including those in EBR, East Feliciana, Livingston, and West Feliciana parishes.

