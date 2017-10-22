Weather possible cause of crash involving BRPD officer

A Baton Rouge Police Officer was involved in a crash early Sunday morning and it was likely caused by the poor weather conditions.

According to officials, the officer crashed at roughly 6:45 a.m. on I-110 on the Harding entrance ramp.

The condition of the officer was not provided.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

