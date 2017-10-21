Man faces charges after backing over 1 year old child

A young girl was sent to the hospital in critical condition Saturday afternoon after she was struck by a vehicle in a neighborhood near Glen Oaks.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 6700 block of Perimeter Drive. First responders say the child was not breathing when they arrived on the scene and she suffered serious bodily injury as a result of a vehicle backing over her.

According to a spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and arrest reports, Barry Laphand, 39, said he didn't realize he ran over the child and admitted to having consumed alcoholic beverages prior. Police say he performed poorly on a series of standardized field sobriety tests and the result of a breathalyzer test showed his blood-alcohol content levels to be at .014g%.

Laphand was arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.