Child dies after being struck by vehicle, 1 charged

A young girl died as a result of injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle Saturday.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 6700 block of Perimeter Drive near Glen Oaks High School. First responders say the child was not breathing when they arrived on the scene and she suffered serious bodily injury. The one-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in very critical condition and died Sunday as a result of injuries sustained.

Barry Laphand, 39, was arrested after a spokesperson with EBRSO said he was unaware that he had backed over the child. Laphand also admitted to having consumed alcoholic beverages prior to the incident.

Deputies say he performed poorly on a series of standardized field sobriety tests and the result of a breathalyzer test showed his blood-alcohol content levels to be at .014g%.

Laphand was arrested and originally charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injuring. His charges are expected to be upgraded now that the child has died.

