1-year-old dies after being backed over, charges upgraded against suspected driver

A young girl died as a result of injuries she suffered after being backed over by a vehicle Saturday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported Barry Laphand, 39, is facing a charge of vehicular homicide in the 1-year-old's death. The victim's name has not been released. Laphand was initially charged with first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

Deputies said the incident happened on Perimeter Drive near Glen Oaks High School around 5:15 p.m. First responders said the child was not breathing when they arrived on the scene. They added she suffered serious bodily injury. The one-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in very critical condition and died Sunday as a result of her injuries, investigators confirmed.

According to deputies, Laphand told investigators he was unaware that he had backed over the child. They said he also admitted to having consumed alcoholic beverages prior to the incident.

Deputies said Laphand performed poorly on a series of standardized field sobriety tests and the result of a breathalyzer test showed his blood-alcohol content levels to be at .014g%.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.