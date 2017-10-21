LSU RB Guice surpasses elite company, leading Tigers to decisive 40-24 win over Ole Miss

Information provided by LSU Sports

OXFORD, MS - LSU running back Derrius Guice proved that he was back at full speed with a career performance on Saturday night, as the No. 24-ranked Tigers defeated Ole Miss, 40-24. Guice became the first player in SEC history to rush for 250-plus yards in three games over a career, finishing with 276 yards on the night. His total rushing yards for the game ranks third-highest in school history.



With the win, LSU improved to 6-2 overall, 3-1 in the SEC, and is bowl eligible for a school-record 18th consecutive season.



The Tigers out-gained Ole Miss (3-4, 1-3 SEC), 593-347 in total offense. It was the first time this season that the Tigers surpassed 500 yards of offense in a game and the seventh time in eight games that they have out-gained an opponent. It was also the fifth game this season that the Tigers did not commit a turnover.







Guice only scored once in the high-scoring game, but cut through the Rebels defense for long distance runs of 59, 48, 33 and 26 yards. He moved into seventh-place on the LSU career rushing list with 2,534 yards.



The junior from Baton Rouge had company in the history-making category against Ole Miss. Senior Darrel Williams became the first player in LSU history to record more than 100 yard rushing (103) and receiving (105) in the same game.



LSU’s defense held Ole Miss without a touchdown in the first half and recorded three interceptions. It was the first game that the Tigers grabbed three opponent passes in a game since Oct. 3, 2015 versus Eastern Michigan.



Safety Grant Delpit picked the first opponent pass of his career at the LSU 20-yard line with 5:41 left in the second quarter. Delpit also led the Tigers with a career-high nine total tackles, including eight solo stops, and a tackle for a loss.



Fellow safety John Battle grabbed his first interception of the season and second of his career, on the first Ole Miss drive of the third quarter for a 19-yard return. Corner Kevin Toliver II intercepted Rebel quarterback Shea Patterson in the fourth quarter, just the second steal of his career.



Tiger linebacker Arden Key notched six tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble during the evening. The two sacks moved Key into fourth place on the LSU career sacks list with 20.5.

SCORING PLAYS:

1st Half LSU kicker Connor Culp makes 35-yard FG: LSU - 3, Ole Miss - 0 Ole Miss kicker Gary Wunderlich makes 31-yard FG: LSU - 3, Ole Miss - 3 LSU RB Derrius Guice runs for 7 yards for a TD (PAT good): LSU - 10, Ole Miss - 3 LSU kicker Connor Culp makes 38-yard FG: LSU - 13, Ole Miss - 3 Ole Miss kicker Gary Wunderlich makes 26-yard FG: LSU - 13, Ole Miss - 6



2nd Half LSU kicker Connor Culp makes 32-yard FG: LSU - 16, Ole Miss - 6 Ole Miss kicker Gary Wunderlich makes 39-yard FG: LSU - 16, Ole Miss - 9 LSU QB Danny Etling runs for 5 yards for a TD (PAT good): LSU - 23, Ole Miss - 9 Ole Miss RB Jordan Wilkins runs 28 yards for a TD (PAT good): LSU - 23, Ole Miss - 16 LSU QB Danny Etling throws 11-yard pass to TE JD Moore for a TD (PAT good): LSU - 30, Ole Miss - 16 LSU TE Foster Moreau scores TD on a 60-yard pass from QB Danny Etling (PAT good): LSU - 37, Ole Miss - 16 LSU kicker Connor Culp makes a 47-yard FG: LSU - 40, Ole Miss - 16 Ole Miss RB D'Vaughn Pennamon runs 4 yards for a TD (QB Jordan Ta'amu throws pass to TE Dawson Knox for 2-point conversion): LSU - 40, Ole Miss - 24



