Guice surpasses elite company leading Tigers to decisive win in Oxford

No. 24 LSU returns to the road for an evening matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday.

Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

SCORING UPDATES:

1st Half C. Culp 35 yd FG GOOD - 3-0 G. Wunderlich 31 yd FG GOOD - 3-3 D. Guice run for 7 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) - 10-3 C. Culp 38 yd FG GOOD - 13-3 G. Wunderlich 26 yd FG GOOD - 13-6



Ole Miss makes a 26-yd FG as time expires. #LSU leads 13-6 at halftime. The Tigers will get the ball to start the second half. pic.twitter.com/eR9t8MvDhZ — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 22, 2017

2nd Half C. Culp 32 yd FG GOOD - 16-6 G. Wunderlich 39 yd FG GOOD - 16-9 D. Etling run for 5 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) - 23-9 J. Wilkins run for 28 yds for a TD, (G. Wunderlich KICK) - 23-16 D. Etling pass,to J. Moore for 11 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) - 30-16 Foster Moreau 60 Yd pass from Danny Etling (Connor Culp Kick) 37-16 Connor Culp 47 Yd Field Goal - 40-16 D'Vaughn Pennamon 4 Yd Run (Jordan Ta'amu Pass to Dawson Knox for Two-Point Conversion) - 40-24



RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.