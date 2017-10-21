Guice surpasses elite company leading Tigers to decisive win in - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Guice surpasses elite company leading Tigers to decisive win in Oxford

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

No. 24 LSU returns to the road for an evening matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday.

Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

SCORING UPDATES:

  • 1st Half
    • C. Culp 35 yd FG GOOD - 3-0
    • G. Wunderlich 31 yd FG GOOD - 3-3
    • D. Guice run for 7 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) - 10-3
    • C. Culp 38 yd FG GOOD - 13-3 
    • G. Wunderlich 26 yd FG GOOD - 13-6

  • 2nd Half
    • C. Culp 32 yd FG GOOD - 16-6
    • G. Wunderlich 39 yd FG GOOD - 16-9
    • D. Etling run for 5 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) - 23-9
    • J. Wilkins run for 28 yds for a TD, (G. Wunderlich KICK) - 23-16
    • D. Etling pass,to J. Moore for 11 yds for a TD, (C. Culp KICK) - 30-16
    • Foster Moreau 60 Yd pass from Danny Etling (Connor Culp Kick) 37-16
    • Connor Culp 47 Yd Field Goal - 40-16
    • D'Vaughn Pennamon 4 Yd Run (Jordan Ta'amu Pass to Dawson Knox for Two-Point Conversion) - 40-24

