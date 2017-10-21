Zachary police chief confirms 1 person shot off Old Scenic Hwy

Police in Zachary responded to a shooting that injured one person Saturday afternoon.

Police Chief David McDavid said it happened on Willow Creek Drive off of Old Scenic Highway just after noon.

He said one person was shot, but could not confirm the victim’s condition. A coroner's van was on scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

He was not yet sure if the victim is a man or woman. A shooter has not been identified at this time.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.