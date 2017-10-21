Electrical fire destroys Food Mart Z, investigators say

An electrical malfunction started a fire that destroyed a Baton Rouge store early Saturday morning, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened at Food Mart Z on North Sherwood Forest just before 5 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said flames were shooting through the roof of the building when crews made it to the scene.

He added investigators believe the fire started near the front of the store.

