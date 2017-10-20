VIDEO: Suspect dies after struggle with deputies in Walmart parking lot

A wanted man is dead Friday after a struggle with deputies in the parking lot of a Walmart in Marksville, says CBS affiliate, KALB.

According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Steve Martel, deputies saw the man, identified as Armando Frank, 42, who they say was wanted on several warrants, sitting on a tractor outside the store.

Deputies report when they tried to arrest Frank, he began to resist and was tasered. He was reportedly tasered a second time before deputies were able to get him on the ground. Frank's breathing then reportedly became shallow, so they called for medical assistance. Martel says Frank died at a local hospital.

Avoyelles officials say Frank has been arrested multiple times in the past and was wanted on several warrants. Body cam footage of the incident will be reviewed and Frank's body has been sent to the coroner's office for an autopsy.

Martel says three deputies were also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries they sustained in the scuffle.

