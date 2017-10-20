4-star forward Darius Days commits to LSU basketball team

LSU's basketball team continues to improve with the addition of 4-star forward, Darius Days.

Days joins two 5-star players who have committed to play for LSU as well.

According to 247Sports.com's Class Calculator tool, LSU now has the No. 3 ranked class in the country for 2018. Originally from Gainesville, Florida, Days visited LSU last weekend after officially visiting Louisville and North Carolina as well. During his visit, Days met with staff and attended the football game against Auburn.

Head coach for LSU basketball, Will Wade, has been watching Days all spring, and assistance coach, Greg Heiar, took the lead on recruiting him.

Days is ranked No. 65 for overall prospect, No. 17 power forward, and No. 9 prospect in Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite. ?

I wanna thank God and my family as well as my coaches and I wanna say thank you to all the coaches that recruited me.????????L’s pic.twitter.com/6VyywBelZD — Almighty-Double_00 (@Almighty_Doubl3) October 20, 2017

