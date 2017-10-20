Southern homecoming parade that was postponed to be held for final home game

Firefighters were called out to a home on Lula Avenue Thursday night.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, November 3.More >>
Deputies arrested a man who is accused of participating in three armed robberies within an hour.More >>
On National Sandwich Day, Subway is giving its customers a buy one get one free deal that has an added benefit.More >>
A new route has been announced for Southern University's homecoming parade, which was rescheduled due to the possible threat of Hurricane Nate. The parade is now set to roll November 4.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
A Goose Creek woman diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer had her wish come true on Thursday as staff held a wedding ceremony for the 39-year-old woman at a Lowcountry hospital.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
A total of 63 Kmart and Sears stores will be closing by early 2018.More >>
Two people out of DeKalb County were arrested on sex crime charges involving children and animals.More >>
DeKalb County authorities are still searching for a missing child as of Friday morning.More >>
Deputies arrested a former Covington-area teacher accused of biting one of her students.More >>
