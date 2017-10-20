Southern homecoming parade that was postponed to be held for final home game

A new route has been announced for Southern University's homecoming parade, which was rescheduled due to the possible threat of Hurricane Nate. The parade is now set to roll November 4.

The parade was postponed on October 7 as a safety precaution.

The parade will start at 7:45 a.m. and is set to run through a new proposed route through the north Baton Rouge community.

"We look forward to an exciting event in the name of the annual SU homecoming parade that was postponed a few weeks ago out of concern for the wellbeing of our faithful fans and members of the community," said SU President Dr. Ray Belton. "The November 4 parade promises to uphold the tradition of a fun, safe, and enjoyable celebration for the Jaguar Nation. We appreciate the support and cooperation from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the City of Baton Rouge for making this possible."

Parade participants can access Badley Road near the I-110 overpass for the start of the parade, then head west on Badley towards Fairchild Street. The parade will continue east along Fairchild before making a right onto Scenic Highway. The parade will then veer right onto Scotland Avenue towards Scotlandville High School, where the parade ends.

"As athletics director, I recognize what the homecoming parade means to the north Baton Rouge community and wanted to explore all options to make it happen. Through a collaborative effort between athletics, student affairs, campus police, and the mayor's office, we believe the new route will afford the Jaguar Nation with a great opportunity to express their love for Southern University," said SU Athletics Director Roman Banks.

SU will host Prairie View A&M for their final home game and will honor their 2017 senior class, while also welcoming more than 3,000 students for High School Day. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

