Man shot in drive by near Scenic Highway

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One man was reportedly shot Friday afternoon in a drive by incident, officials say.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 20 on Choctaw Drive near Scenic Highway. The incident appears to be a drive by shooting.

Our reporter on the scene says the man was loaded into an ambulance appeared to be awake and alert. Crime scene tape is now up around what appears to be a mechanic shop or junk yard of some sort.

