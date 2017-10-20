Man shot in drive by near Scenic Highway

One man was reportedly shot Friday afternoon in a drive by incident, officials say.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 20 on Choctaw Drive near Scenic Highway. The incident appears to be a drive by shooting.

Our reporter on the scene says the man was loaded into an ambulance appeared to be awake and alert. Crime scene tape is now up around what appears to be a mechanic shop or junk yard of some sort.

Ambulance just left as the crime scene tape goes up around some sort of mechanic shop/junk yard @WAFB pic.twitter.com/NNWZj7XT5i — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) October 20, 2017

