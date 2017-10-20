New charges surface for former principal accused of locking children in closet

A former principal who is facing charges for reportedly locking a 5-year-old child in a closet is now facing more charges after it was discovered he may have locked other children in closets as well.

Shafeeq Syid Shamsid Deen, 31, was released after posting a $50,000 bond, officials confirm. He was previously charged with cruelty to juveniles and false imprisonment. He is accused of locking a 5-year-old child in a closet.

Between January and April of 2017, Deen reportedly locked a 5-year-old boy in a closet in the cafeteria of Laurel Oaks Charter School, where he was the principal from January of 2017 to September of 2017. While being interviewed by the Children's Advocacy Center, the boy reportedly said he was locked in the closet for talking during lunch. It was found the closet in question locked from the outside and contained buckets of paint, a ladder, garbage bags, and a small chair.

After further investigation, it was found Deen may have locked more than one child in the closet over a period of time. In April of 2017, Deen reportedly locked a 5-year-old girl in the closet. The victim claims Deen locked her in a closet and turned the lights off. When questioned about the incident by the child's mother, Deen claimed he put the girl in a "time out room," but assured her she was not locked in a closet.

