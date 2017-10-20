New charges surface for former principal accused of locking children in closet

Governor John Bel Edwards is speaking out on new prison reforms set to kick in November 1.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards is speaking out on new prison reforms set to kick in November 1.More >>
Former New Orleans Saints player Mike McKenzie was at J.K. Haynes Charter Elementary School on Friday to congratulate fifth and sixth grade girls who finished an etiquette program sponsored by his organization.More >>
Former New Orleans Saints player Mike McKenzie was at J.K. Haynes Charter Elementary School on Friday to congratulate fifth and sixth grade girls who finished an etiquette program sponsored by his organization.More >>
One man was reportedly shot Friday afternoon in a drive by incident, officials say.More >>
One man was reportedly shot Friday afternoon in a drive by incident, officials say.More >>
A 17-year-old student of Glen Oaks High School is the victim of an overnight shooting at a park, officials confirm.More >>
A 17-year-old student of Glen Oaks High School is the victim of an overnight shooting at a park, officials confirm.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 20.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 20.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of 92-year-old Montgomery resident Lou Gedel, who was brutally attacked inside her home during a deadly home invasion.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
Located next to a bus stop on Hotel Street in Chinatown business at Fred's Sundries often comes in waves. Owner Ra Long says those busy times are what shoplifters prey on.More >>
Located next to a bus stop on Hotel Street in Chinatown business at Fred's Sundries often comes in waves. Owner Ra Long says those busy times are what shoplifters prey on.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.More >>
It's a somber day across the coast. 7-year-old Sophia Myers lost her battle with DIPG, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, just after midnight Friday.More >>
It's a somber day across the coast. 7-year-old Sophia Myers lost her battle with DIPG, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, just after midnight Friday.More >>
The platform fire has put new focus on oil and gas activity in the lake that few people knew anything about.More >>
The platform fire has put new focus on oil and gas activity in the lake that few people knew anything about.More >>