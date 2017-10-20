Former New Roads mayor submits official resignation letter; mayor pro tem takes over as interim

Former New Roads Mayor Robert Myer officially handed in his letter of resignation Friday, October 20 after pleading no contest to felony charges Thursday.

Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Daisy will now take over as interim mayor.

The felony charges stem from allegations that Myer grossly misused a city credit card while in office, charging thousands of dollars for personal use. He is also accused of trading access to a city credit card to the city’s financial director for sexual favors. Clayton says he will not be pursuing a case against that employee.

Myer will face one year of probation and will dodge time in prison if he pays all court costs and restitution, and meets all requirements of the plea deal. The state will dismiss all but one count of malfeasance in office, to which Myer entered a plea of no contest.

He will not be able to run for mayor again and will have to submit to finger printing. His resignation will be effective as of 9 a.m. Friday, October 20. Myer will be allowed to return to the office between now and Friday morning only to retrieve personal belongings. His official sentencing is set for January 9, 2018.

Myer's full letter of resignation can be read below.

