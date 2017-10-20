EMS officials holding car wash to benefit program that helps kid - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EMS officials holding car wash to benefit program that helps kids who want to work in medical field

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) -

The East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is holding a car wash to raise money for their Explorer Post program.

The program has been in existence since 1983 and has trained and mentored hundreds of young people who were interested in working in the medical industry. As part of the program, students get to work alongside EMS professionals and learn skills. They also provide assistance at large events.

The car wash will be held in Zachary on Saturday, October 21 at the Zachary Fire Station on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly