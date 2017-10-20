EMS officials holding car wash to benefit program that helps kids who want to work in medical field

The East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is holding a car wash to raise money for their Explorer Post program.

The program has been in existence since 1983 and has trained and mentored hundreds of young people who were interested in working in the medical industry. As part of the program, students get to work alongside EMS professionals and learn skills. They also provide assistance at large events.

The car wash will be held in Zachary on Saturday, October 21 at the Zachary Fire Station on Main Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

