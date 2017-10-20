Southern University grad wins episode of Chopped

A native of New Orleans and graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge, Chef Airis Johnson, won Wednesday night's episode of Chopped on Food Network.

Airis currently lives in New York and owns her own line of spices, called ATC Spices.

Johnson graduated from SU in 2000 with a major in marketing, according to a university spokesperson.

Her family celebrated with her after her win Wednesday night.

For more info on Johnson's company, click here.

