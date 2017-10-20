Police identify murder victim who was found badly decomposed in downtown park

Investigators have identified a 57-year-old man whose body was found badly decomposed in a downtown park.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the body of Kermit Hamilton was discovered at roughly 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 20. The body was found near Spanish Town Rd. and N. 14th Street.

Due to decomposition, investigators could not make a positive identification. The LSU Faces Lab was brought in to make the identification.

An autopsy confirmed that Hamilton died from multiple broken bones and blunt force trauma. They believe he was struck by a vehicle.

No suspect has been identified.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

