LSU at Ole Miss: Times of Interest

Heading to Oxford, MS for the game between LSU and Ole Miss?

If so, here are some times of interest leading up to Saturday's kickoff in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Tigers will arrive in Memphis, TN, Friday afternoon at 4, before arriving at the Whispering Woods Convention Center in Olive Branch, MS around 5 p.m.

LSU at Ole Miss: Saturday, Oct. 21

11:00: CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Ole Miss campus

3:15: Team departs hotel for Oxford

4:00: LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show live from Watermark Baton Rouge

4:15: All gates at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium open

4:20: Team arrives at stadium

4:30: LSU Ticket Office Will Call opens at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Gate 19)

5:30: LSU Sports Radio Network

6:08: National Anthem

6:16: LSU takes the field

6:17: Coin toss at midfield

6:20: Kickoff: LSU vs. Ole Miss on ESPN

Live stats on LSU-Ole Miss game: www.LSUsports.net/livestats

