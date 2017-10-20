LSU at Ole Miss: Times of Interest - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU at Ole Miss: Times of Interest

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
OXFORD, MS (WAFB) -

Heading to Oxford, MS for the game between LSU and Ole Miss?

If so, here are some times of interest leading up to Saturday's kickoff in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Tigers will arrive in Memphis, TN, Friday afternoon at 4, before arriving at the Whispering Woods Convention Center in Olive Branch, MS around 5 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Coach O talks final Ole Miss preparations

LSU at Ole Miss: Saturday, Oct. 21    
11:00: CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Ole Miss campus 
3:15: Team departs hotel for Oxford 
4:00:  LSU Game Day presented by CST radio show live from Watermark Baton Rouge  
4:15:  All gates at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium open
4:20:  Team arrives at stadium 
4:30:  LSU Ticket Office Will Call opens at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Gate 19)
5:30:  LSU Sports Radio Network 
6:08:  National Anthem
6:16:  LSU takes the field
6:17:  Coin toss at midfield
6:20:  Kickoff: LSU vs. Ole Miss on ESPN  

Live stats on LSU-Ole Miss game: www.LSUsports.net/livestats

