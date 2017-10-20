Southern vs Jackson State: By the Numbers

After a week off to rest and heal, the Jaguars (3-3, 1-1) now embark on a five week SWAC schedule that includes Grambling State and Prairie View.
The stretch begins Saturday night when the Jags travel to play Jackson State.
Southern is on a roll, beating Fort Valley State 31-14 and Alabama A&M 35-14.
On the other hand, Jackson State (0-6, 0-2) is looking for their first win of the season.
The Tigers are giving up 37 points a game on defense, while scoring only 13 points a game on offense.
Jackson State is being outscored 104 to 29 in the second half on their games this season.
Here's a look at the Jags and Tigers, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|SU
|JSU
|First Downs
|95
|86
|Rushing Attempts
|208
|206
|Rushing Yards
|809
|457
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|3.9
|2.2
|Rushing Yards/Game
|134.8
|76.2
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|99-190-7
|104-173-5
|Passing Yards
|954
|804
|Avg/Pass
|5.0
|4.6
|Passing Yards/Game
|159.2
|134.0
|Total Offense/Game
|294.0
|210.2
|Points/Game
|21.3
|13.2
|DEFENSE
|SU
|JSU
|First Downs Allowed
|115
|118
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|1171
|1157
|Passing Yards Allowed
|1120
|1220
|Total Yards Allowed
|2291
|2377
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|381.8
|396.2
|Turnovers
|13
|5
|Sacks
|11
|6
|Points Allowed/Game
|30.0
|36.8
Kickoff:
6 p.m. in Jackson, MS
PREDICTION: Southern 47, JSU 16.
