Southern vs Jackson State: By the Numbers

After a week off to rest and heal, the Jaguars (3-3, 1-1) now embark on a five week SWAC schedule that includes Grambling State and Prairie View.

The stretch begins Saturday night when the Jags travel to play Jackson State.

Southern is on a roll, beating Fort Valley State 31-14 and Alabama A&M 35-14.

On the other hand, Jackson State (0-6, 0-2) is looking for their first win of the season.

The Tigers are giving up 37 points a game on defense, while scoring only 13 points a game on offense.

Jackson State is being outscored 104 to 29 in the second half on their games this season.

Here's a look at the Jags and Tigers, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE SU JSU First Downs 95 86 Rushing Attempts 208 206 Rushing Yards 809 457 Rushing Avg/Carry 3.9 2.2 Rushing Yards/Game 134.8 76.2 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 99-190-7 104-173-5 Passing Yards 954 804 Avg/Pass 5.0 4.6 Passing Yards/Game 159.2 134.0 Total Offense/Game 294.0 210.2 Points/Game 21.3 13.2

DEFENSE SU JSU First Downs Allowed 115 118 Rushing Yards Allowed 1171 1157 Passing Yards Allowed 1120 1220 Total Yards Allowed 2291 2377 Total Yards Allowed/Game 381.8 396.2 Turnovers 13 5 Sacks 11 6 Points Allowed/Game 30.0 36.8

Kickoff:

6 p.m. in Jackson, MS

PREDICTION: Southern 47, JSU 16.

