Southern vs Jackson State: By the Numbers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Southern vs Jackson State: By the Numbers

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
JACKSON, MS (WAFB) -

After a week off to rest and heal, the Jaguars (3-3, 1-1)  now embark on a five week SWAC schedule that includes Grambling State and Prairie View.

The stretch begins Saturday night when the Jags travel to play Jackson State.

Southern is on a roll, beating Fort Valley State 31-14 and Alabama A&M 35-14.

On the other hand, Jackson State (0-6, 0-2) is looking for their first win of the season. 

RELATED STORY: SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings

The Tigers are giving up 37 points a game on defense, while scoring only 13 points a game on offense.

Jackson State is being outscored 104 to 29 in the second half on their games this season.

Here's a look at the Jags and Tigers, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE SU JSU
First Downs 95 86
Rushing Attempts 208 206
Rushing Yards 809 457
Rushing Avg/Carry 3.9 2.2
Rushing Yards/Game 134.8 76.2
Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 99-190-7 104-173-5
Passing Yards 954 804
Avg/Pass 5.0 4.6
Passing Yards/Game 159.2 134.0
Total Offense/Game 294.0 210.2
Points/Game 21.3 13.2

DEFENSE SU JSU
First Downs Allowed 115 118
Rushing Yards Allowed 1171 1157
Passing Yards Allowed 1120 1220
Total Yards Allowed 2291 2377
Total Yards Allowed/Game 381.8 396.2
Turnovers 13 5
Sacks 11 6
Points Allowed/Game 30.0 36.8

Kickoff:   
6 p.m. in Jackson, MS

PREDICTION: Southern 47, JSU 16.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly