Glen Oaks High student victim of shooting in park, school officials confirm

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board confirm that a teen who attended Glen Oaks High School was the victim of a fatal shooting.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported officers were called out Thursday night to investigate a shooting in a park on Monarch Avenue just after 11:15 p.m.

Officials said the teen was shot multiple times. They added the victim did not have any type of identification on him.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office reported an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

