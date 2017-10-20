Glen Oaks High student is victim of park shooting

A 17-year-old student of Glen Oaks High School is the victim of an overnight shooting at a park, officials confirm.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Carl Lovely was shot multiple times at a park located on Monarch Avenue.

The shooting happened Thursday, October 19 at roughly 11:15 p.m.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board confirm I CARE counselors will be at the school Friday to talk with students. The school district released a statement about the incident Friday. The statement reads:

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is saddened to learn of the death of Glen Oaks High student Carl Lovely. Our school district is working to provide support for the students and faculty impacted during this difficult period. School guidance counselors, I CARE specialists, and other support staff will be available to provide support over the next several days.

Investigators are working to establish a suspect and motive for this shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

