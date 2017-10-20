Glen Oaks High student is victim of park shooting

The East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is holding a car wash to raise money for their Explorer Post program.More >>
A 17-year-old student of Glen Oaks High School is the victim of an overnight shooting at a park, officials confirm.More >>
A native of New Orleans and graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge, Chef Airis Johnson, won Wednesday night's episode of Chopped on Food Network.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 20.More >>
A woman was shot and killed inside a vehicle Thursday night, police said. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened at the corner of Evangeline Street and North Foster Drive around 8 p.m.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Authorities said the rock broke through the windshield and fatally wounded Kenneth White, a father of four.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
35-year-old Reed, a native of Jackson, was battling angiosarcoma, a form of spinal cancer. He played for Provine High School before becoming a star player for the Ole Miss Rebels from 2000 to 2004, leading the SEC in scoring in his final season in Oxford.More >>
Denise Robinson shared photos of her 7-year-old daughter, Tru. One showed her with long, flowing hair, the other after her head was shaved against her will, at the urging of the staff of the residential program where the girl lives.More >>
An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher put duct tape on the mouths of students.More >>
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.More >>
Birthed from the space dust of Halley's Comet, the Orionid meteor shower has been going on for a few weeks, but it's peak time to view the star show will be this weekend.More >>
