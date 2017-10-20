LSU at Ole Miss: By the Numbers

LSU is looking for its third straight SEC win Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Tigers (5-2, 2-1) will face a pass happy Rebel offense led by Shreveport's Shea Patterson.
Patterson is averaging 357 yards passing per game. He has thrown for 17 touchdowns, while throwing just six interceptions.
The Rebels (3-3, 1-2) have struggled on defense, giving up 37 points per game and 450 yards of offense per game.
Ole Miss Wins:
South Alabama (47-27)
Tennessee-Martin (45-23)
Vanderbilt (57-35)
Ole Miss Losses:
California (27-16)
Alabama (66-3)
Auburn (44-23)
RELATED STORY: SEC: Standings and Weekend Matchups
Here's a look at the Tigers and Rebels, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|LSU
|UM
|First Downs
|132
|127
|Rushing Attempts
|286
|173
|Rushing Yards
|1337
|632
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|4.7
|3.7
|Rushing Yards/Game
|191.0
|105.3
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|94-161-3
|156-237-6
|Passing Yards
|1412
|2143
|Avg/Pass
|8.8
|9.0
|Passing Yards/Game
|201.7
|357.2
|Total Offense/Game
|2749
|2775
|Points/Game
|25.6
|31.8
|DEFENSE
|LSU
|UM
|First Downs Allowed
|116
|136
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|1013
|1431
|Passing Yards Allowed
|1194
|1267
|Total Yards Allowed
|2207
|2698
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|315.3
|449.7
|Turnovers
|6
|5
|Sacks
|23
|11
|Points Allowed/Game
|19.4
|37.0
OLE MISS OFFENSIVE STARS:
Shea Patterson: 156 of 237 passing for 2143 yards, 17 touchdowns and 6 interceptions
Jordan Wilkins: 71 carries for 382 yards, 19 receptions for 170 yards and 4 total touchdowns
A.J. Brown: 35 receptions for 678 yards and 6 touchdowns
Van Jefferson: 28 receptions for 267 yards
D.K. Metcalf: 25 receptions for 357 yards and 4 touchdowns
DaMarkus Lodge: 24 receptions for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns
OLE MISS DEFENSIVE STARS:
DeMarquis Gates: 47 total tackles, 5 for loss, 2 sacks and 1 quarterback hurry
Zedrick Woods: 37 total tackles, 1 for loss and 3 pass breakups
Josiah Coatney: 31 total tackles, 3.5 for loss, 1 sack and 1 quarterback hurry
C.J. Moore: 29 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 passes defensed
Marquis Haynes: 27 total tackles, 6.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 2 forced fumbles and a safety
A.J. Moore: 25 total tackles, 3 for loss, 1 sack, 2 pass breakups and 1 quarterback hurry
Kickoff: 6:15 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS
Television: ESPN
PREDICTION: LSU 45, Ole Miss 28
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.