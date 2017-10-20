LSU at Ole Miss: By the Numbers

LSU is looking for its third straight SEC win Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers (5-2, 2-1) will face a pass happy Rebel offense led by Shreveport's Shea Patterson.

Patterson is averaging 357 yards passing per game. He has thrown for 17 touchdowns, while throwing just six interceptions.

The Rebels (3-3, 1-2) have struggled on defense, giving up 37 points per game and 450 yards of offense per game.

Ole Miss Wins:

South Alabama (47-27)

Tennessee-Martin (45-23)

Vanderbilt (57-35)

Ole Miss Losses:

California (27-16)

Alabama (66-3)

Auburn (44-23)

Here's a look at the Tigers and Rebels, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE LSU UM First Downs 132 127 Rushing Attempts 286 173 Rushing Yards 1337 632 Rushing Avg/Carry 4.7 3.7 Rushing Yards/Game 191.0 105.3 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 94-161-3 156-237-6 Passing Yards 1412 2143 Avg/Pass 8.8 9.0 Passing Yards/Game 201.7 357.2 Total Offense/Game 2749 2775 Points/Game 25.6 31.8

DEFENSE LSU UM First Downs Allowed 116 136 Rushing Yards Allowed 1013 1431 Passing Yards Allowed 1194 1267 Total Yards Allowed 2207 2698 Total Yards Allowed/Game 315.3 449.7 Turnovers 6 5 Sacks 23 11 Points Allowed/Game 19.4 37.0

OLE MISS OFFENSIVE STARS:

Shea Patterson: 156 of 237 passing for 2143 yards, 17 touchdowns and 6 interceptions

Jordan Wilkins: 71 carries for 382 yards, 19 receptions for 170 yards and 4 total touchdowns

A.J. Brown: 35 receptions for 678 yards and 6 touchdowns

Van Jefferson: 28 receptions for 267 yards

D.K. Metcalf: 25 receptions for 357 yards and 4 touchdowns

DaMarkus Lodge: 24 receptions for 438 yards and 6 touchdowns

OLE MISS DEFENSIVE STARS:

DeMarquis Gates: 47 total tackles, 5 for loss, 2 sacks and 1 quarterback hurry

Zedrick Woods: 37 total tackles, 1 for loss and 3 pass breakups

Josiah Coatney: 31 total tackles, 3.5 for loss, 1 sack and 1 quarterback hurry

C.J. Moore: 29 total tackles, 1.5 for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 passes defensed

Marquis Haynes: 27 total tackles, 6.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry, 2 forced fumbles and a safety

A.J. Moore: 25 total tackles, 3 for loss, 1 sack, 2 pass breakups and 1 quarterback hurry

Kickoff: 6:15 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS

Television: ESPN

PREDICTION: LSU 45, Ole Miss 28

