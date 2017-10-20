19th Annual Gulf Coast Police Motorcycle Skills Championship underway in Gonzales

The 19th Annual Gulf Coast Police Motorcycle Skills Championship is taking place at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales this weekend.

Even though the event is titled "Gulf Coast Police," officers from all over the North American continent have come to the Bayou State for this event.

The competition started in the late 1990s in Galveston. It's more than doubled in size since the beginning.

Motor officers from all over Louisiana, Texas, Minnesota, Michigan, and even Ontario, Canada are in Ascension Parish to hone in on their motorcycle skills and compete for bragging rights.

Organizers said they expect about 150 participants to register. Every year, many of the agencies who participate come back. Many of them consider it a brotherhood within itself. Law enforcement in general considers itself a brotherhood, but specific divisions, like motor patrol, consider themselves an even closer unit. That's why the camaraderie at the event is always something to look forward to.

All the proceeds from the event - including registration, raffles, food sales - go towards the Dream Day Foundation, a non-profit in Baton Rouge that donates to the St. Jude Research Hospital in Tennesee. Every year, the group works to put on a fishing trip for cancer patients and their families in Clinton, Louisiana.

Last year, this motorcycle skills training event raised $70,000 for the Dream Day Foundation. The competition has given more than $1 million since its existence.

The competition is free and open to the public.

