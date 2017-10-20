19th Annual Gulf Coast Police Motorcycle Skills Championship underway in Gonzales

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 20.More >>
Police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting believed to have been part of an online robbery setup.
The 19th Annual Gulf Coast Police Motorcycle Skills Championship is taking place at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales this weekend.
A woman was shot and killed inside a vehicle Thursday night, police said. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened at the corner of Evangeline Street and North Foster Drive around 8 p.m.
New Roads Mayor Robert Myer entered a plea of no contest Thursday evening on felony charges and resigned from office. Myer appeared before Judge Elizabeth Engolio at the Iberville Parish Court House in Plaquemine to enter the plea.
The student's mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.
A farm accident between Plainview and Floydada led to life-saving measures by an emergency rescue and trauma team Tuesday (October 17th). Fifty-nine year-old Leo Martinez was trapped when his legs were caught inside of a 20-foot tall grain auger cart, causing severe life-threatening injuries.
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.
A woman has taken to Facebook with a painful warning for anyone heading to pumpkin patches this fall. In the post Jennifer Velasquez says she contracted Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever after wearing flip-flops and shorts to a pumpkin patch.
A witness to the deadly shooting rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had grown increasingly hostile recently and had tried to pick fights with co-workers.
The body of Mark Bakotic II, the young man who disappeared Dec. 30 from a Warehouse District music club, has been found and positively identified by the coroner's office, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
