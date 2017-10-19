Woman shot and killed while inside vehicle at intersection, police say

A woman was shot and killed inside a vehicle Thursday night, police said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened at the corner of Evangeline Street and North Foster Drive around 8 p.m.

The woman's name has not been released.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. with BRPD said the woman was a passenger in the car and was driven to Evangeline at Airline Highway. The driver then called police to report the shooting.

According to McKneely, witnesses said they saw a man walk up to the vehicle and fire a shot into it.

Detectives have not yet identified the suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

