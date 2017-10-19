Woman shot and killed while inside vehicle at intersection, police say

New Roads Mayor Robert Myer entered a plea of no contest Thursday evening on felony charges and resigned from office. Myer appeared before Judge Elizabeth Engolio at the Iberville Parish Court House in Plaquemine to enter the plea.More >>
New Roads Mayor Robert Myer entered a plea of no contest Thursday evening on felony charges and resigned from office. Myer appeared before Judge Elizabeth Engolio at the Iberville Parish Court House in Plaquemine to enter the plea.More >>
A lot of New Roads residents said the former mayor has done a lot of good for the city. However, others said when you do the crime, you have to pay the time or at least probation.More >>
A lot of New Roads residents said the former mayor has done a lot of good for the city. However, others said when you do the crime, you have to pay the time or at least probation.More >>
A woman was shot and killed inside a vehicle Thursday night, police said. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened at the corner of Evangeline Street and North Foster Drive around 8 p.m.More >>
A woman was shot and killed inside a vehicle Thursday night, police said. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the shooting happened at the corner of Evangeline Street and North Foster Drive around 8 p.m.More >>
Notifications of changes to WAFB programming.More >>
Notifications of changes to WAFB programming.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 19.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 19.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The student’s mother is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, in connection to the incident.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The youngest victim recovered this year was a 3-month-old girl, and the average age of victims recovered during the operation was 15 years old.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections executed Torrey McNabb Thursday night for his conviction in the 1997 murder of Montgomery police officer Anderson Gordon.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>
Henrico police are now investigating a video posted on social media showing middle school students simulating sex and shouting racially insensitive remarks.More >>