Woman killed in shooting near Family Dollar on Airline Highway

One woman is dead after a shooting on Airline Highway Thursday night, officials say.

The call went out around 8 p.m. Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Airline Highway near the Family Dollar. BRPD officials say the coroner has been called out to the scene.

Officials with the coroner's office say the victim is a woman. Her identity has not yet been released.

We will add more details to this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.