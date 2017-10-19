Police release name of woman shot in the head while inside vehicle stopped at intersection

A woman was shot and killed inside a vehicle Thursday night, police said.

According to the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office, the victim has been identified as Denise Williams, 56. She died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said the shooting happened Thursday at the corner of Evangeline Street and North Foster Drive around 8 p.m.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. with BRPD said the woman was a passenger in the car and was driven to Evangeline at Airline Highway. The driver then called police to report the shooting.

According to McKneely, witnesses said they saw a man walk up to the vehicle and fire a shot into it.

He added investigators don't yet know if the shooting was random. He explained there were several people in the car and the shooter just walked up and fired a shot inside the car while it was stopped at a red light. He said this was not an attempted carjacking or robbery.

Detectives have not yet identified the suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

