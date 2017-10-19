1,400+ additional La. inmates to be released in November as part of prison reform laws

In less than two weeks, about 1,400 inmates across Louisiana will be released earlier than expected as part of criminal justice reforms passed by the state legislature earlier this year. However, some district attorneys worry the state is not doing enough to keep those offenders from going right back to jail.

“What are we going to do for these people to make sure they don't re-offend and victimize anyone again,” asked Hillar Moore, district attorney for East Baton Rouge Parish.

Moore worries the safety nets to rehabilitate criminals and prevent them from returning to prison are not there. On average in Louisiana, he says the recidivism rate is over 40 percent. “We just keep re-arresting them and housing them again, and then changing the legislation to let them out again without giving them the basic tools they need to succeed. To me, it’s insane,” said Moore.

The 1,400 prisoners will be released on November 1 as part of a new law shortening sentences for some described as “non-violent.”

Each month, the Department of Corrections releases about 1,500 prisoners, meaning reforms will double that in November. As part of the prison reform efforts, any money saved from reducing the prison population is supposed to be reinvested to create that safety net. However, those savings will not come until reforms are enacted.

Corrections Sec. Jimmy LeBlanc says his agency is doing all it can to work with inmates, even with limited funding. For example, he says inmates will receive 50 to 100 hours of transitional training before they are released, teaching them how to line up housing and jobs. This is particularly important for the roughly 80 percent of the 1,400 currently kept at parish prisons, where they do not regularly receive rehabilitation services.

“They're getting out anyway,” said LeBlanc, noting that on average, these 1,400 inmates are only getting out about 60 days early. LeBlanc says his agency has also received a $500,000 gr ant to cover the costs of overtime for probation officers, allowing them to handle the additional caseload. Probation officers, LeBlanc notes, are already stretched thin. They each have a caseload of about 148 individuals. LeBlanc calls 100 individuals “manageable.”

“Could something happen? Certainly, something could happen and I'll pray it doesn't, but it was probably going to happen anyway,” said LeBlanc.

Some have argued that labeling the roughly 1,400 inmates slated for release as “non-violent” is misleading. Some inmates may have been involved in violent crimes, but got plea deals, allowing them early release. “That's not my problem, that's a problem on the front end,” said LeBlanc.

Overall, LeBlanc insists public safety is not at risk, instead saying this is a change that needs to happen. “If we don't do it here, I don't know when you do it. I don't know how you move in the right direction,” he said.

Moore says his office will be closely monitoring those released and reporting back to the legislature on the potential successes and failures of the law change.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.











