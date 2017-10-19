1,400+ additional La. inmates released as part of prison reform laws

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, November 1..More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a reported deadly shooting Tuesday night. It happened on Siegen Lane near Industriplex Boulevard just before 9:30 p.m.More >>
About 1,400 inmates across Louisiana were released earlier than expected as part of criminal justice reforms passed by the state legislature earlier this year.More >>
The skies over Baton Rouge were lit up early Wednesday morning as a fire burned at the ExxonMobil facility. The fire at the refinery on Scenic Highway sent large flames and plumes of smoke into the air. It started around 2:30 a.m.More >>
Authorities recently rounded up 57 people as part of an initiative targeting prostitution in Caddo Parish. Agents also located a missing child and arrested one person on a charge of human trafficking.More >>
Officials are saying a terror attack has taken the lives of at least eight people on Tuesday in New York City.More >>
The 16-year-old died of malnutrition after investigators say her mother controlled her food intake.More >>
Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in a Halloween afternoon attack that the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard said Monday that the two Hawaii women who were lost at sea for five months had an emergency beacon aboard their sailboat that was never activated.More >>
Ahead of Halloween night, 4-year-old- Blayne Ellerbruck got to trick or treat a little early with his heroes. A special day for Blayne, but even more special for his "real" hero. Blayne's dad watched it all happen from the 4th story of Deaconess Gateway Hospital.More >>
Officials in Autauga County are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and committed a kidnapping that was all caught on camera.More >>
We might know more about the shooting and stabbing death of 6th grade teacher Melinda Pleskovic later today.More >>
An Upstate man’s post about losing his brother to opioid addiction has touched hearts all around the world.More >>
An Oxford mother faced a criminal investigation after a tweet went too far.More >>
