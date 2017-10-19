State Fire Marshal's Office mourns death of explosive detection canine

Xena with former handler and U.S. Marine Dan Ranum in Afghanistan (Source: Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)

Officials with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are mourning the death of one of its explosive ordinance detection canines after she was euthanized Wednesday following a diagnosis of kidney cancer.

Earlier that day, LSU veterinarians discovered tumors in both of Xena’s kidneys. Xena was a 9-year-old black Labrador who joined the State Fire Marshal’s Office in November 2012. She had previously served two terms in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marine Corps. It was there that she would identify areas where explosives posed threats to U.S. troops.

While with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Xena served in numerous explosive detection sweeps at major events such as sporting events at LSU and UL, Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans, and pre-inaugural events for Governor John Bel Edwards.

“An end of watch for law enforcement officers is a solemn time of reflection as to the service that the officer provided,” State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, Jr. said in a written statement. “It’s the same for canines who constantly prove their worth to the citizens they help protect. Xena was one of those special souls that will never be forgotten.”

