LSU bans alcohol from on-campus Greek activities until January 2018

LSU President F. King Alexander has reversed his previous decision and will not allow organized Greek activities on campus to have alcohol until at least January of 2018.

The president of the university briefly suspended all Greek activities following the death of LSU freshman and Phi Delta Theta pledge, Max Gruver, in an alleged hazing incident. The national chapter of Phi Delta Theta permanently revoked the charter from the LSU chapter.

Ten individuals were arrested in connection with Gruver's death on the charge of hazing. One individual was also charged with negligent homicide.

Alexander said in a written statement he decided to reverse his decision made last week to allow Greek organizations to have on-campus social events with alcohol after receiving concerning reports from current students, parents, and alumni.

“These details demonstrate that there are those among us who have not yet absorbed the severity and seriousness of the current situation. It also underscores that there are a few who seek to maintain the status quo despite continued warnings about the dangers inherent in such actions,” Alexander said.

Click here to read the LSU President's full statement

LSU set up a Greek Life Task Force in the wake of Gruver’s death. In January, the task force will present its findings to university officials to evaluate its existing policies and procedures.

RELATED:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.